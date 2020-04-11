Trending: Internal memo: Sports Illustrated publisher Maven blasts ‘me-first attitude’ in firing of top soccer journalist Grant Wahl

GeekWire Podcast: Bill Gates on the future of work; Vicis reborn; Nintendo meets Lego

by on

Here’s what we’re talking about this week on the GeekWire Podcast.

Bill Gates talks about how work will change after the coronavirus … and how school shouldn’t. A Seattle startup that is trying to make a safer football helmet gets a new lease on life. And Lego and Nintendo bring Super Mario into the physical world in a surprising way.

Listen above, subscribe in any podcast app, and continue reading for highlights.

We have a lot of tech news to discuss on this week’s episode:

News about the COVID-19 pandemic:

Microsoft says its Teams collaboration software hit another record in usage, but the number isn’t quite what it seems:

Bill Gates talks about how some forms of work will never go back to “normal” after the virus, and why he thinks school shouldn’t change too much:

A Seattle startup is selling games for Slack but … isn’t that what ruined Facebook?

Super Mario moves out of your game system and into the real world of Lego and it’s kind of cool:

And how a rant about reheating a fancy Seattle takeout meal turned into a viral force for good:

With GeekWire’s Todd Bishop, Monica Nickelsburg, Kurt Schlosser and Taylor Soper. Our podcast producer is Curt Milton. Our theme music is by Daniel L.K. Caldwell.

