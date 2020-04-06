Seattle restaurant delivery complaint in ‘reply all’ email turns into $10K donation to food charity

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

A dreaded “reply all” on an email featuring hundreds of people is usually enough to leave you with an upset stomach. But one customer’s message back to Seattle fine dining restaurant Canlis and more than 300 fellow patrons is turning into a great dinner story.

Matthew Kim, a research scientist at the University of Washington, offered up the tasty tale in a Twitter thread, in which he first shared an email he and others received from Canlis. The fancy restaurant overlooking Lake Union in Seattle has been serving up takeout and delivery fare as a way to feed more people and keep its employees working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Canlis was informing people of some details around food that was delivered and picked up, including the need to preheat an oven at home to 325 degrees. Kim said the email was sent without a bcc, and, of course, someone replied all.

That person was not happy about the need to reheat a meal that cost $125 per person — something the person “couldn’t imagine being delivered anything other than steaming hot.”

Earlier this afternoon, I got this email from @canlis about our meal delivery order. 1/13 pic.twitter.com/VFxh2x5fs3 — Matthew Kim (@MatthewHKim) April 4, 2020

The email was accidentally sent to everyone (300+ customers) without a bcc. Yes, you guessed it, someone replied all: 🤦‍♂️ 2/13 pic.twitter.com/g0RoWJITsa — Matthew Kim (@MatthewHKim) April 4, 2020

Although Canlis is serving bagels and burgers to those who drive to its parking lot along Aurora Avenue, the boxed home meals related to this thread were a little more fine-dining style: two whole crabs, boiled potatoes and fennel, two rolls, salad, drawn butter, aioli, a bottle of Prosecco and dessert.

Kim was bracing for the annoyed and inevitable “remove me from your list” replies, but what happened next turned into another example of how being sheltered in place during a pandemic can turn some people into the best neighbors.

At this point, I was bracing for the inevitable "please remove me from your mailing list" message. But instead: 5/13 pic.twitter.com/AuMyP3PEYx — Matthew Kim (@MatthewHKim) April 4, 2020

Kim’s Twitter thread showed numerous donations to Feeding America from people on the email chain reaching more than $2,300.

He said he was “absolutely amazed” that a misguided replay all response generated thousands of dollars in donations to a worthy cause.

Mark Canlis, one of the owners of the family restaurant, jumped in and took responsibility for Canlis for sending an email without a proper bcc. And then they donated $500.

Even the offending email sender happily donated $250 and said “everyone enjoy your dinners tonight.”

Brian Canlis said on Saturday that the total had reached almost $10,000.

“Amazed and joyful at all of it,” he tweeted.