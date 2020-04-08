Pre-orders start for LEGO and Nintendo ‘Super Mario’ set that interacts with the physical world

A new partnership between LEGO and Nintendo promises to take the colorful bricks to a whole new level as the two companies have teamed on a “Super Mario” set that has interactive features.

LEGO and Nintendo shared details for the first time about the “Adventures with Mario Starter Course” on Wednesday, with views of a Bluetooth-enabled Mario character that gets to interact in the physical world — but it’s not a video game or a traditional brick-based set.

The interactive figure can collect coins in various game levels assembled with bricks. Mario has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly “to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks.” There is also a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series, according to LEGO’s news release.

The “Starter Course” will retail for $59.99 and launch on Aug. 1. The set was available for pre-order for a short time on Wednesday, but “overwhelming support” wiped out the supply and LEGO encouraged fans to check back.

Two expansion sets will enhance the experience — the “Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set” for $29.99 and the “Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set” for $99.99.

Fans can also interact with a free “LEGO Super Mario” app that supports the physical play experience. It keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, and included digital building instructions with zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building easier.

Check out more in the video below: