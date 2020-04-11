Trending: Internal memo: Sports Illustrated publisher Maven blasts ‘me-first attitude’ in firing of top soccer journalist Grant Wahl

Boeing gets set to restart military aircraft production and 737 MAX maintenance

P-8 Poseidon aircraft
Four P-8 Poseidon aircraft are lined up in Boeing’s mission system and checkout facility in Seattle. (Boeing Photo)

Boeing says it will bring about 2,500 employees back to its facilities in the Puget Sound region and Moses Lake, Wash., starting as early as Monday, for limited operations that will focus on defense programs and 737 MAX storage and maintenance.

