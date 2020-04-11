Drone video: See Microsoft’s sprawling HQ campus — with no workers in sight during COVID-19 crisis

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

The pathways and parking lots are empty. No one is seated at the outdoor tables or playing on the soccer field. Life on Microsoft’s sprawling Redmond, Wash., campus has all but disappeared.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

A new drone video shared by the company on YouTube captures the quiet and emptiness of the tech giant’s normally bustling headquarters as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many thousands of employees to do their jobs remotely.

Microsoft, which employs some 50,000 people in Redmond, titled the video “Quiet Ingenuity,” and there is no soundtrack accompanying the footage. There are views of buildings from high overhead and down at street level.

But there’s no view of the major renovation happening at the 72-acre campus which will reshape the look and feel of the place with new buildings, plazas, fields and more.

The video effort is similar to one released last week by the Downtown Seattle Association which captures the same eerie emptiness, but in the heart of Seattle.