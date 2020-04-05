Boeing extends virus-related airplane production shutdown until further notice

Boeing says its 14-day suspension of operations at its Puget Sound airplane factories, as well as at its maintenance site at Moses Lake in central Washington state, will be extended until further notice.
- The suspension had been due to end April 8. But in a statement issued today, Boeing said it would be extended indefinitely “in light of the company’s continuing focus on the health and safety of employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government health authorities.”
- Last week, Washington state issued a stay-at-home order effective through May 4, and that order could be extended. Boeing has been exempted from the order as an essential business.
- Boeing said volunteers who been supporting essential work at its Puget Sound sites should continue to report to their assigned shifts. The company is working on additional health and safety measures for the outbreak, including visual cues to encourage physical distancing, staggered shift times and more frequent deep cleaning.
