New York City schools ban Zoom due to security concerns and shift to Microsoft Teams

New York City’s Department of Education is banning the use of Zoom for online learning classes and is recommending Microsoft Teams instead, according to The Washington Post.

The department, which runs the country’s largest school district, cited security concerns with Zoom. The video conferencing app is seeing huge demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak but is also facing plenty of backlash due to security and privacy gaps.

The move to Teams is a boon for Microsoft, which is also seeing increased usage of its chat, collaboration and video conferencing app. Teams saw its daily active user count rise more than 37 percent during just one week last month, from 32 million to 44 million users around the world.

Districts across the country are grappling with how to continue remote education amid school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. NPR called it the “biggest distance-learning experiment in history.” Security is not the only concern; equity issues are also top of mind.