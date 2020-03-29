Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 29, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Bill Gates outlines 3 steps US government needs to take ‘to save lives and get the country back to work’
Shut down the country. Step up testing. Develop treatments and a vaccine using data. … Read More
Amazon responds after leaked memo reveals company’s PR strategy against warehouse worker
Amazon’s logistics chief penned a blog post Thursday, hours after a leaked memo revealed an unflattering glimpse into the company’s PR strategy toward a fired warehouse worker who organized a walkout in New York this week. … Read More
NASA goes back to the future and revives its formerly forbidden ‘worm’ logo
NASA is restoring a squiggly graphic representation of its acronym, known as “the Worm,” to a place of prominence, 28 years after it was consigned to the dustbin of space history. … Read More
Bill Gates on The Daily Show: US could reopen this summer, ‘but it won’t be completely normal’
Bill Gates continues to speak out on the COVID-19 crisis. … Read More
Maker Mask launches in Seattle using 3D-printing technology to produce protective gear
A technology veteran and a 3D-printing “savant” have teamed with other members of industry, health care and government to launch Maker Mask, a Seattle nonprofit creating medically endorsed, reusable protective masks using everyday 3D printers. … Read More
Washington governor extends ‘stay home’ order until May 4, says it’s ‘absolutely the soonest’ state could re-open
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order for an additional month Thursday. … Read More
Businesses in Washington state that don’t comply with ‘stay home’ order could have licenses revoked
Companies in Washington state that fail to comply with Gov. … Read More
Pet care startup Rover lays off 41% of workforce due to COVID-19 impact
Seattle-based startup Rover laid off 41% of its workforce today due to the economic impact and uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak. … Read More
Amazon faces unprecedented challenges as dozens of warehouses grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks
At least 30 of the fulfillment centers that power Amazon’s e-commerce business have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to local news reports and employee accounts. The mounting cases are sparking walkouts, frustration, and an unprecedented challenge for a tech company that finds itself at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. … Read More
In COVID-19 era, even Bill Gates admits he feels as if he’s waking up in a nightmare every morning
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be one of the world’s richest individuals, but even he sometimes finds it hard to cope with the huge social changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. … Read More
