Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 29, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 29, 2020.

Most popular stories on GeekWire

Amazon responds after leaked memo reveals company’s PR strategy against warehouse worker Amazon’s logistics chief penned a blog post Thursday, hours after a leaked memo revealed an unflattering glimpse into the company’s PR strategy toward a fired warehouse worker who organized a walkout in New York this week. … Read More