In COVID-19 era, even Bill Gates admits he feels as if he’s waking up in a nightmare every morning

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be one of the world’s richest individuals, but even he sometimes finds it hard to cope with the huge social changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never lived through anything this dramatic,” Gates admitted today during a “Daily Homeroom” live-streamed chat with Sal Khan, founder of the Khan Academy, a non-profit online learning venture.

That may seem ironic, given that the Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been working for years on efforts to tamp down diseases, and that Gates himself issued a warning about a global virus outbreak in a prescient 2015 TED talk. But now that it’s happened, Gates isn’t immune to the outbreak’s effects.

“Everyone’s lives are almost completely upended,” he told Khan. “The normal things I do — talking about polio eradication, going in to meetings at the foundation, traveling to meet with scientists — that’s all gone. When I wake up in the morning, I think, ‘Is this a nightmare? Are we really in this different world where coronavirus is the top priority?’ ”

Gates said he’s been doing lots of online meetings — using the video conferencing platform provided by Microsoft Teams, of course. “I’m learning about the rooms people have in their house, and cats jumping up on their desk,” he joked.

He’s also getting out his messages about slowing and stopping the virus’ spread in lots of public online chats — not only with the Khan Academy, but with “The Daily Show,” CNN, TED, Reddit and other outlets. Face-to-face contact, however, is strictly limited in line with the requirements for social distancing.

“I don’t get to see many people beyond my family in person,” he said.

When will it all be over? And what will life be like once people start coming out of homes and hospitals? Here are eight key lessons to take away from the “Daily Homeroom” chat: