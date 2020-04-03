CARES Act 101: What the stimulus package could mean for your startup or small business

The recently-approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes important measures to assist companies with fewer than 500 employees at their greatest time of need. But it can be confusing to figure out how to apply for loans and grants, and whether the federal government’s stimulus package may or may not help your your startup or small business.

That’s why we gathered experts from the Seattle community for a special virtual edition of GeekWire’s Playbook speaker series, designed for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

In a virtual roundtable we hosted Friday, four panelists answered questions about financial relief provided through the CARES Act, how to apply for the program, and whether the Paycheck Protection Program — a measure of the act that provides forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration — is right for your company.

The panelists were:

• Guidant Financial co-founder and CEO David Nilssen

• Fresh Chalk co-founder and CEO Liz Pearce

• Seattle Bank chief banking officer and sponsor Josh Williams

• Lane Powell’s taxation team chair and sponsor Lewis M. Horowitz

GeekWire co-founder John Cook moderated the discussion, which you can watch above.

