Tech Moves: Smartsheet CFO to retire; Boeing exec joins Prime Air; OfferUp adds execs; and more

— Smartsheet CFO Jenny Ceran will retire after transitioning to a successor. The collaboration work management company, which went public in 2018, will begin its search for a new CFO this quarter. Ceran joined Smartsheet in 2016 and previously was an executive at Box, eBay and Cisco.

“Jenny has helped lead the company through several milestones, from our IPO to establishing us as a fast-growing public company. We look forward to a smooth transition, and wish her all the best in retirement,” said Lindsay Bleier, head of global corporate communications for Smartsheet.

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Smartsheet’s Q4 revenue was up 51%. The company, which employs more than 1,000 globally, recently shared how the company is responding to COVID-19.

— Former Boeing executive David Carbon joined Amazon as vice president of Prime Air. Carbon spent more than a decade at Boeing, most recently as vice president of operations for the 787 program. According to CNET, Carbon succeeds Gur Kimchi and will run Amazon’s drone delivery business.

“After 7 years and with the project transitioned into Amazon’s Operations, I’m stepping away from Prime Air,” Kimchi wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “We were lucky to be able to get a leader of David Carbon caliber to lead the project towards scaled operations.”

— Seattle startup Skilljar hired Kelly Havens as vice president of finance and operations. Founded by Amazon vets Sandi Lin and Jason Stewart in 2013, Skilljar provides technology and software that lets enterprise companies build cloud-based training and onboarding programs for their customers.

Havens was most recently in the same role at edtech startup DreamBox Learning. Havens also held accounting roles at Big Fish Games, Clark Nuber, P.S. and Boeing.

— Portland, Ore.-based cloud automation company Puppet named VMware Senior Vice President Susan Nash to its board and promoted Paul Heywood to chief revenue officer.

Nash and Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar met at VMware, where Wassenaar was a vice president. Nash was CEO of network configuration company Voyence until its acquisition by EMC. Heywood joined Puppet in 2019 as SVP of international sales and previously was vice president of worldwide sales and business strategy at Oracle. He is based in London.

“Susan and Paul are both deeply skilled at understanding the hard challenges businesses face and how to leverage technology to solve these problems in creative and scalable ways,” Wassenaar said.

— Mobile marketplace OfferUp named Amber Ushka as vice president of employee experience and Max Steckler as vice president of automotive and advertising. The Bellevue, Wash.-based startup recently raised $120 million and reached an agreement to acquire rival Letgo.

Ushka will oversee HR for 280 employees in Bellevue and Miami. She was previously vice president of human resources at business intelligence company Onvia and an HR leader at Corbis Images. She also spent eight years at Microsoft.

Steckler is responsible for the OfferUp Auto program and strategy. Most recently, he was the general manager of DealerFire, a digital marketing platform for the automotive industry and previously was a product leader at CDK Global.

— Following the departure of RealNetworks previous CFO Cary Baker, the Seattle company hired Judd Lee as senior vice president and he will become chief financial officer and treasurer in Q2. Lee previously was chief financial officer at enterprise platform Parallels, data security company SignalSense, and asset management firm Benchmark. He will replace Michael Ensing, who has served as interim CFO since February.

— The University of Washington Electrical and Computer Engineering (UW ECE) department appointed Professor Eric Klavins as the new department chair, a five-year appointment. Klavins will take over from interim chair Professor Bruce Darling, who stepped in earlier this year after former chair Professor Radha Poovendran’s appointment ended.

Through his research, Klavins develops synthetic biological systems and is an advisor for two UW-based startups. He joined UW ECE in 2003.

“UW ECE has incredible research, fantastic students, and a vibrant community all poised to make great advances,” said Klavins. “Simultaneously, UW ECE, the University and indeed the world are facing great uncertainty with current events. My plan is to ensure stability for our department in the short term, while simultaneously planning for future growth and excellence.”

— Consumer data platform Amperity hired Chris Chapo as vice president of customer success. Chapo joins the Seattle startup from Gap, Inc., an Amperity customer, where he was SVP of data and analytics. He also held retail analytics roles at Intuit, JCPenny and Apple.

Chapo will manage Amperity’s analytics and customer intelligence products, building on the company’s acquisition of customer intelligence platform Custora.

— Storytelling platform Steller.co, based in Kirkland, Wash., named Ryan Hodgson its vice president of marketing. Hodgson most recently served as COO and CMO at Seattle-area real estate brokerage Realogics Sotheby’s. He was previously an executive at agencies Yesler and Weber Shandwick.

— West coast commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews named John Cha director of research. Cha was most recently executive vice president of lender finance for Direct Access Capital and previously spent more than 12 years at commercial real estate giant CBRE. He will be based at Kidder Mathews’ headquarters in Seattle.