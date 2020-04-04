Infectious disease expert Steve Pergam shares his prescription for a safe weekend get-together

Need to get out of the house this weekend? Steve Pergam, an epidemiologist at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the University of Washington and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, acknowledges that maintaining social distancing can leave you feeling “a little discombobulated” – but there are ways to get together safely with friends.

Pergam talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and answered questions about coping with it today during a Facebook live chat, conducted from his home study.

This week, Washington state’s stay-at-home order was extended to last until May 4 at the earliest. To slow the spread of coronavirus, the standard advice is to limit trips to the essentials, such as stocking up on groceries. Wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face – and if you come in contact with others, keep your distance.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

It’s important to be vigilant about symptoms, which can range from the loss of your sense of smell or taste to a persistent dry cough. “You’ll hear me cough occasionally. I don’t have COVID-19, I’ve been tested,” Pergam said during the Facebook chat. “If you have shortness of breath, if you have fever, those are the things that are the big ones.”

Pergam acknowledged that if you’re feeling well, you’re eventually going to want to get out of the house and see family and friends.

“If you want to start by doing it 6 feet away, and having a conversation, you can meet in public places,” he said. “I’ve seen pictures of people driving up and opening the backs of their cars and all talking together, but being still far away. I’ve had community members, they all pull out their chairs on their porch and they have conversation but they’re still a distance apart. … One way to do it is to do it outside, walking in the fresh air where air movement is a lot more, instead of closed environments.”

How long will this have to go on? “It’s hard to predict for sure, but some people feel like June is a point in time when we start to see some periods of being able to lighten the load,” Pergam said. “How we do that is hard. … We don’t want to see that second wave.”

For more of Pergam’s advice, including safety tips for cancer patients (starting at the seven-minute mark) and for dog owners (at the 32-minute mark), check out the Facebook video.