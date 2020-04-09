No Neo in 2020: Microsoft pauses work on dual-screen device running Windows 10X

Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Neo device, running a special version of Windows 10, won’t be released this year as originally planned. However, the company’s smaller dual-screen Surface Duo, running Android, is still on track for a 2020 release, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.

The delay comes as Microsoft and others in the tech industry grapple with supply chain problems and business disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. It’s a setback in Microsoft’s larger efforts to popularize a new category of hinged dual-screen devices. It’s also notable because it’s the Windows version, not the Android device, that will be held up.

News of the Neo delay was first reported by ZDNet and corroborated by CNBC, and confirmed separately by GeekWire. The company has paused development of its Windows 10X operating system for dual-screen devices and is instead focusing first on developing Windows 10X first for single-screen devices.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, informed members of his team Wednesday about the pause in work on Neo and Windows 10X for dual-screen devices, reports Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet, who noted that focusing Windows 10X development on single-screen devices initially could help the company’s efforts to compete with Google Chromebooks.

Unveiled last fall, the Surface Neo is to feature two 9-inch screens separated by a hinge and a magnetic Surface Pen and keyboard that can go over the top of the bottom screen to give a more laptop-like experience. The screen orientation morphs in a number of different ways to fit a variety of uses.

Surface Duo is a hinged smartphone-tablet hybrid with a pair of 5.6 inch screens. Microsoft is teaming up with Google to customize the Android operating system.