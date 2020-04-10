Trending: Vicis assets sold for $2.85M to Schutt investor, promising to revive failed startup’s helmet tech

In Seattle and across U.S., ‘Light It Blue’ campaign is a colorful ‘thank you’ to front-line workers

The Seattle skyline during the #LightItBlue campaign on Thursday night. (GeekWire Photos / Kevin Lisota)

Buildings and landmarks across Seattle and the U.S. were awash in blue light on Thursday night as part of another campaign to show support for health care professionals and essential front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #LightItBlue effort turned the Space Needle, CenturyLink Field, Amazon’s Spheres, the Great Wheel and numerous buildings in the Seattle skyline blue around 8 p.m.

As with the #MakeAJoyfulNoise campaign, in which people are encouraged to clap and holler from their windows, balconies and everywhere else, the lighting campaign is meant to deliver a unified “thank you!” to those who are risking their own health to help people during the ongoing crisis.

Seattle has previously switched the lights to different colors for causes and tributes, including purple for the Special Olympics in March 2018, and blue in November 2018 as a remembrance to Paul Allen.

Check out more blue buildings, sports venues and landmarks from Seattle and other cities in the tweets below:

Comments

