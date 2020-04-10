In Seattle and across U.S., ‘Light It Blue’ campaign is a colorful ‘thank you’ to front-line workers

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Buildings and landmarks across Seattle and the U.S. were awash in blue light on Thursday night as part of another campaign to show support for health care professionals and essential front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #LightItBlue effort turned the Space Needle, CenturyLink Field, Amazon’s Spheres, the Great Wheel and numerous buildings in the Seattle skyline blue around 8 p.m.

As with the #MakeAJoyfulNoise campaign, in which people are encouraged to clap and holler from their windows, balconies and everywhere else, the lighting campaign is meant to deliver a unified “thank you!” to those who are risking their own health to help people during the ongoing crisis.

Seattle has previously switched the lights to different colors for causes and tributes, including purple for the Special Olympics in March 2018, and blue in November 2018 as a remembrance to Paul Allen.

Check out more blue buildings, sports venues and landmarks from Seattle and other cities in the tweets below:

Watch as the Spheres on our Seattle campus is lit up in blue in support of frontline workers fighting the pandemic. Last night, we joined buildings all over the country as part of the #LightItBlue campaign. 💙 pic.twitter.com/KhorEjfxTd — Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all healthcare professionals and essential workers caring for us on the front lines, helping keep our community safe and healthy. 💙#LightItBlue x #MoPOPDontStop pic.twitter.com/to1ESXOpdV — MoPOP Seattle (@MoPOPSeattle) April 10, 2020

.@CenturyLink_Fld is lit blue as a thank you to all of those serving on the front lines against COVID-19. 💙#LightItBlue x #WeGotThisSeattle pic.twitter.com/O5GZaNch0e — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 10, 2020

THANK YOU to all of the healthcare workers and first responders keeping our community safe and healthy. Tonight, we #LightItBlue. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hQCXedzwjE — T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) April 10, 2020

Lots of blue on the Seattle skyline tonight celebrating those essential workers and healthcare crews helping us through these tough times. Thank you! #LightItBlue @lightitblue pic.twitter.com/ibcRrC5RXv — Tim Durkan (@timdurkan) April 10, 2020

Landmarks across the state are lit blue tonight in support of all the healthcare workers and all the essential personnel on the frontlines in our battle against #COVID19. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do. They are heroes. #LightItBlue #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/UIzu1fz9kl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2020

Joining a global initiative to show support and gratitude to the health care professionals and essential workers fighting on the front lines against COVID-19, tonight Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue for 15 minutes at the top of each hour beginning at 8 p.m. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/w09VYVt2uf — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 9, 2020

Thank you to all our first responders, healthcare workers and essential staff battling the front lines of COVID-19! #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/qtAXz7wMkx — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) April 10, 2020