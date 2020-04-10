Trending: Vicis assets sold for $2.85M to Schutt investor, promising to revive failed startup’s helmet tech

Vera Whole Health raises $10M to expand its ‘advanced primary care’ model

by on

Inside a Vera Whole Health clinic. (Vera Whole Health Photo)

Vera Whole Health has raised $10 million from existing backers to expand its “advanced primary care” model

The Seattle-based company operates 26 clinics in 10 states, with clients including Seattle Children’s, the City of Kirkland, and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City. It works with employers, payers, and health systems with a unique model that provides “health coaching” in addition to traditional primary care. 

Vera Whole Health CEO Ryan Schmid. (Vera Whole Health Photo)

“Advanced primary care takes what you’ve come to expect from standard fee-for-service healthcare – the long waits, the frustratingly short appointments, the shuffle of specialist visits, the high costs and stress — and turns it upside down, creating a new model with aligned incentives that benefit patients, providers, communities, employers, and insurers while saving money,” the company notes on its website.

Vera has raised $70 million since it was co-founded in 2008 by President and CEO Ryan Schmid. Other co-founders include Patricia Diaz-Kismarton, Joel de Jong and Tom Norwood. Vera currently has about 450 employees, which includes both clinicians and corporate staff. 

A SEC filing revealed the new funding. Vera declined to provide details about its investors. Last year Vera announced a partnership with publicly-traded Universal Health Services, which also invested in the company as part of the deal. In 2018, Vera raised a $5 million round

Schmid co-founded Vera in 2008 when he was an MBA student at Seattle University. He previously worked at a nonprofit called Urban Impact and co-founded community health center Rainier Health and Fitness.

Vera is following COVID-19 guidelines set by the Washington State Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control. The company hosted a COVID-19 webinar on how to stay healthy, cope, and even thrive during a pandemic. 

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect the structure of Vera’s primary care model. 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.