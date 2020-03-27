‘Joyful noise’ rings out in Seattle as people show support for workers on front lines of crisis

We heard you, Seattle.
From balconies and windows and front porches across the city on Thursday night, people cheered, hollered, whistled, banged pots and pans together, played an instrument and more. The concerted #MakeAJoyfulNoise effort was all in the name of letting healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis just how much they are appreciated.
Spearheaded by the arts community and supported by the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, the noisemaking was Seattle’s answer to a movement that began in European countries as a way to cope during the pandemic.
“We are doing this to celebrate the front lines, which include grocery store workers, supply chain specialists, janitors, Fire, Police, nurses and doctors and health care workers, sanitary workers, and so many more. We’d also like to bring some cheer to these dreary days in Seattle,” the organization wrote on its Art Beat Blog on Thursday.
Check out some of the videos people shared on Twitter:
It’s 8 PM and Seattle just made some noise for all of the front line workers. Big thanks to all the people who are helping us survive and putting themselves at risk in the process! #MakeAJoyfulNoise pic.twitter.com/VW8sxdOAnX
— Jainy Savla (@JainySavlaMD) March 27, 2020
@SeattleArts thanks so much for giving me the opportunity to pick her up from her nursing shift and drive through the streets as people cheered and made noise for her and her coworkers. As you can tell, she was moved. #SeattleTogether #MakeAJoyfulNoise pic.twitter.com/f0xBRJgP5M
— Mara Curley (@MaraCurley) March 27, 2020
Yeah Piper! 💚 #SeattleTogether #MakeAJoyfulNoise https://t.co/1wGsjVtoTX
— seattledot (@seattledot) March 27, 2020
#WeGotThisSeattle The Terrible Two #MakeAJoyfulNoise pic.twitter.com/BPM7zp8wNK
— Justin McReynolds (@justinmcr) March 27, 2020
Amazing show of support! Such a wonderful display of warm thoughts for all the front line workers keeping our city going. #WeGotThisSeattle #MakeAJoyfulNoise #COVID19 @_thebethpenalty @urbnlivn @MallowFairy pic.twitter.com/WOD5AJlzh4
— C (@HellloPity) March 27, 2020
Tonight people across Seattle went onto their porches & made noise to support health care workers. In my neighborhood there were fireworks, banging on pans, drums, whistles. This was scene in my yard as we thanked frontline responders. #MakeAJoyfulNoise #SeattleTogether pic.twitter.com/VAup93P0oQ
— Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) March 27, 2020
Love it!!! ❤️🎶👏
Seattle comes together to celebrate people on the front lines in #MakeAJoyfulNoise
📹Jessica Rose#WeGotThisSeattle #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/5pQmSOljxW
— Matt Lorch (@MattLorchQ13Fox) March 27, 2020
Singing out of my range but gotta represent for Beacon Hill and mopey Pilipinx peeps. #MakeAJoyfulNoise #SeattleTogether pic.twitter.com/5qbVH05snk
— Otts at work (@ottsatwork) March 27, 2020
Bagpipes in our neighborhood. ❤️#MakeAJoyfulNoise pic.twitter.com/dKz0ngkmYl
— jetcityjen (@jetcityjen) March 27, 2020
Tonight at 8:00, Seattle came together on our balconies and porches and yards to #MakeAJoyfulNoise in honor of our treasured front-line workers. Here's Rob playing his clarinet, & our neighbors are making their own joyful noise in the background. #SeattleTogether #WestSeattleBlog pic.twitter.com/CYUlYNxTFR
— Trileigh Tucker (@TrileighTucker) March 27, 2020
