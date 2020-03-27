Trending: Amazon employee at Seattle-area warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

‘Joyful noise’ rings out in Seattle as people show support for workers on front lines of crisis

by on

The Space Needle raised a #WeGotThisSeattle flag on Thursday and citizens raised their voices later to show support for those working through the COVID-19 crisis. (@Space_Needle Photo via Twitter)

We heard you, Seattle.

From balconies and windows and front porches across the city on Thursday night, people cheered, hollered, whistled, banged pots and pans together, played an instrument and more. The concerted #MakeAJoyfulNoise effort was all in the name of letting healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis just how much they are appreciated.

Spearheaded by the arts community and supported by the City of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture, the noisemaking was Seattle’s answer to a movement that began in European countries as a way to cope during the pandemic.

“We are doing this to celebrate the front lines, which include grocery store workers, supply chain specialists, janitors, Fire, Police, nurses and doctors and health care workers, sanitary workers, and so many more. We’d also like to bring some cheer to these dreary days in Seattle,” the organization wrote on its Art Beat Blog on Thursday.

Check out some of the videos people shared on Twitter:

