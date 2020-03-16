Microsoft milestone: Windows 10 reaches 1 billion monthly active devices

Microsoft announced Monday that there are 1 billion active devices running Windows 10.

“One in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10,” Microsoft CVP Yusuf Mehdi wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft in 2015 announced a goal of getting 1 billion active devices running Windows 10 by 2018, so the milestone came two years later than planned.

This past September, Microsoft surpassed the 900 million mark, which was up from 800 million in March 2019.

Windows 10 powers a variety of hardware, including PCs, tablets, Xbox consoles, mixed reality headsets, and more.

“Windows 10 is the only operating system at the heart of over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers,” Mehdi wrote.

As part of the end of support for Windows 7, Microsoft urged users to upgrade to Windows 10, a move that for some required a new machine. That has helped juice PC sales to the first year of growth since 2011.

More than half of all PCs are now on Windows 10, according to September figures from Net Applications.