Trending: Report: Coronavirus vaccine trial is ready to administer its first dose in Seattle

Microsoft milestone: Windows 10 reaches 1 billion monthly active devices

by on

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks about Windows on the company’s Redmond campus. (GeekWire File Photo)

Microsoft announced Monday that there are 1 billion active devices running Windows 10.

“One in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10,” Microsoft CVP Yusuf Mehdi wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft in 2015 announced a goal of getting 1 billion active devices running Windows 10 by 2018, so the milestone came two years later than planned.

This past September, Microsoft surpassed the 900 million mark, which was up from 800 million in March 2019.

Windows 10 powers a variety of hardware, including PCs, tablets, Xbox consoles, mixed reality headsets, and more.

“Windows 10 is the only operating system at the heart of over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers,” Mehdi wrote.

As part of the end of support for Windows 7, Microsoft urged users to upgrade to Windows 10, a move that for some required a new machine. That has helped juice PC sales to the first year of growth since 2011.

More than half of all PCs are now on Windows 10, according to September figures from Net Applications.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
Senior Engagement Associate, Center of Digital and Data Excellence (9791)PATH
Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Sr. Product Designer for well funded startupCopper
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.