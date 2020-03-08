Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 8, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 8, 2020.
Most popular stories on GeekWire
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
T-Mobile and Sprint reveal new leadership structure — here’s the email sent to employees
T-Mobile and Sprint are gearing up for life as a combined company and on Thursday revealed a revamped leadership structure for the “New T-Mobile.” The new senior leadership team revealed today in an SEC filing combines T-Mobile and Sprint executives, with some employees continuing in their current roles and others taking over new positions. … Read More
Trump says he’s considering restrictions on domestic travel from coronavirus hotspots
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, restrictions on European travel will be extended to Britain and Ireland on Monday – and President Donald Trump said today that limits on travel from domestic hotspots such as the Seattle area were under consideration as well. … Read More
‘Classroom to Cloud’: What happened when coronavirus forced my kid’s school to go online
Packing the backpack is a thing of the past — at least for the next few weeks. … Read More
How to cope with Seattle’s coronavirus outbreak? Pretend that you’re snowed in
Fresh projections suggest that 1,100 people in Washington state have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and that the outbreak could be due for a rapid rise. … Read More
Report: Amazon and Gates Foundation aim to team up with scientists on home test kits for coronavirus
Amazon Care is offering assistance to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a plan to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes, CNBC reports. … Read More
In response to coronavirus, Seattle team creates smartband that vibrates if you touch your face
A team of Seattle entrepreneurs looking for some kind of answer to slow the spread of novel coronavirus has developed a smart wristband that vibrates if the person wearing it tries to touch his face. … Read More
Hospital’s drive-through coronavirus tests could be a model for Seattle and the world
A drive-through coronavirus testing site set up at a University of Washington hospital could serve as the model for more such facilities around the Seattle area — and perhaps around the country. … Read More
Washington state bans large events in three counties to slow spread of COVID-19, governor calls pandemic ‘extremely dangerous’
Washington state is canceling events with more than 250 attendees in three counties through the end of March, Gov. … Read More
Bill Gates leaves Microsoft and Berkshire boards in historic milestone for tech pioneer
Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft’s board, 45 years after co-founding the company with his childhood friend Paul Allen. … Read More
