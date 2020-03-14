Trump says he’s considering restrictions on domestic travel from coronavirus hotspots

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, restrictions on European travel will be extended to Britain and Ireland on Monday – and President Donald Trump said today that limits on travel from domestic hotspots such as the Seattle area were under consideration as well.

During a White House briefing on the administration’s response to the outbreak, Trump was asked whether he was thinking about domestic travel limitations.

“Specifically from certain areas, yes, we are,” the president replied. “We’re working with the states, and we are considering other restrictions.”

Seattle and the surrounding area in King County have been among the hottest hotspots in the early phases of the U.S. epidemic. As of Friday, King County accounted for about a quarter of the nation’s confirmed coronavirus cases, and nearly two-thirds of deaths.

Tara Lee, communications director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said the topic of domestic travel restrictions hasn’t come up.

“The governor and our staff have been in regular conversation with VP [Mike] Pence and his team, and this has not been raised,” Lee told GeekWire in an email. “The vice president has repeatedly said, and the governor has agreed, that we are working well together.”

The limits on travel from Britain and Ireland, which are due to go into effect at midnight ET Monday, mirror a previously announced 30-day restriction on travel from other European countries. U.S. residents will be able to return home, but will face screening and a 14-day quarantine requirement when they arrive.

The restrictions were expanded because of a significant rise in infections in Britain.

When a reporter noted that the Pentagon has halted most domestic travel for its personnel and family members through May 11 to slow the outbreak, Trump made a strong pitch for Americans to stay put.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

Among other developments from the briefing: