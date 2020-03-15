Trending: Trump says he’s considering restrictions on domestic travel from coronavirus hotspots

SpaceX aborts Starlink satellite launch at the last second, due to Falcon 9 rocket engine issue

by on

News Brief

SpaceX’s planned launch of its sixth batch of 60 Starlink broadband satellites literally fizzled out today, due to an engine power problem on the Falcon 9 rocket.

  • The countdown at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida went all the way to zero at 9:22 a.m. ET (6:22 a.m. PT). But the rocket didn’t go anywhere, because of bad data that cropped up during an engine power check.
  • The first-stage booster has been used four times before and was readied for a precedent-setting fifth launch. The rocket’s nose cone, or fairing, was recovered after the first 60-satellite Starlink launch last May and refurbished for this mission.
  • The mission aims to add to the current constellation of 300 Starlink satellites, which are built at SpaceX’s facility in Redmond, Wash., to provide global internet access. SpaceX will schedule another launch attempt once it resolves the issue that led to today’s abort and confirms range availability.
Subscribe to GeekWire's Space & Science weekly newsletter

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Sr. Product Designer for well funded startupCopper
Senior Engagement Associate, Center of Digital and Data Excellence (9791)PATH
Support SpecialistStripe
Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.