Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft’s board in historic milestone, 45 years after its founding

Bill Gates at a recent public appearance in Seattle. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft’s board, 45 years after co-founding the company with his childhood friend Paul Allen.

In a news release, the company said Gates is stepping down “to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education, and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change.”

However, he hasn’t severed his ties with the company completely. The company says Gates will continue to serve as a technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft leaders.

Comments

