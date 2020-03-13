Coronavirus test system will rely on online screening and parking-lot sampling sites

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

The Trump administration says it will set up a nationwide screening and testing system for coronavirus that relies upon online self-screening and drive-through sampling stations in store parking lots.

Lots of details about implementing the system have yet to be fleshed out.

For example, the website that will take Americans through the screening process hasn’t yet been finished. Hundreds if not thousands of parking-lot stations will have to be set up. And it could be challenging to ramp up operations, not only for test-kit production but also for other supplies and personnel.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak continues to widen. At least 1,875 confirmed cases have been identified in the U.S., including 568 in Washington state. More than half of the nearly 50 U.S. deaths recorded so far have occurred in the Seattle area.

Epidemiologists say it’s likely that tens of thousands of Americans, if not hundreds of thousands, have the virus but have not been tested. They expect the death toll to rise as well.

Today’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden signals that the federal government will be making a strong push to address testing gaps that even federal officials have acknowledged.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expected the push will contribute to a successful campaign to control the coronavirus outbreak – just a day after acknowledging that the test system was failing.

“If you want to get the kind of blanket testing and availability [so] that anybody can get it, or you could even do surveillance to find out what the penetrance is, you have to embrace the private sector,” Fauci said today. “And that’s exactly what you’re seeing.”

The CEOs of Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS said they’d make space in their stores’ parking lots to establish testing facilities. And top executives of LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Roche said they were accelerating production of high-throughput coronavirus test kits.

President Donald Trump said Americans seeking a test would be directed to a screening website that was expected to make its debut within days.

“Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now,” Trump said. “They’ve made tremendous progress.”

CNBC reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to employees before today’s announcement, telling them “a planning effort is underway to use the expertise in life sciences and clinical research of Verily in partnership with Google” to help with coronavirus testing.

Verily is a subsidiary of Google’s Alphabet holding company, but it’s not yet clear whether the screening website would be under the aegis of Google, Verily or the federal government.

Epidemiologist Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said visitors to the website would be guided through a series of questions about their symptoms — and if a test is indicated, they’d be directed to the appropriate testing facility.

The drive-through stations would follow a pattern that was set in South Korea for doing thousands of tests, and was later adapted by the University of Washington for testing medical personnel in Seattle.

Birx said the tests, which typically involve taking samples with nasal swabs, would be sent out to processing labs, with results reported in 24 to 36 hours.

Cost of the testing would presumably be covered at least in part by $50 billion in federal funds released by virtue of Trump’s emergency declaration.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words,” Trump said today.

The Department of Health and Human Services will also liberalize its policies to give physicians and hospitals more flexibility when it comes to responding to the outbreak.

Several other steps were announced during the Rose Garden briefing: