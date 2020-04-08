Sports fan data platform Bandwagon to acquire IdealSeat, looks to adapt amid COVID-19

Seattle startup IdealSeat has been acquired by Bandwagon, a Greenville, S.C.-based sports fan intelligence company.

Founded in 2014 by Joel Carben, Spencer Fornaciari, and Adam Navarrete, IdealSeat developed a data platform to help sports franchises improve the fan experience at live events. The company launched with a consumer focus but pivoted to B2B. It raised just over $1 million in funding from Stadia Ventures, former NFL player Marques Colston, Seattle angel investor Gary Rubens, and other backers.

Bandwagon sells similar software and had partnered with IdealSeat over the past several years. The 5-person company also works with non-sports clients that operate live events. Founded in 2015, Bandwagon has raised more than $2 million to date.

Bandwagon CEO Harold Hughes said his company is adapting quickly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, turning its focus to creating identity infrastructure solutions for other industries such as healthcare and security. “If we can help sports organizations know which fans are in their venues, there are opportunities for us to help hospitals get better information on their patients and have that information be collaborative between several care providers,” Hughes told GeekWire.