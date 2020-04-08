NASA picks Masten Space Systems to deliver science to the moon’s south pole

NASA has selected California-based Masten Space Systems to deliver eight science payloads to the moon’s south pole in 2022 on its XL-1 lunar lander.

Seattle-based Olis Robotics has a role in getting one of those payloads, a robotic arm, ready to fly.

The $75.9 million contract was awarded to Masten under the terms of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, or CLPS — which provides opportunities for the space agency to order lunar delivery services from commercial providers, in a way that’s similar to ordering a rideshare trip on earthly streets. In 2018, Masten was one of the first delivery providers that NASA put on its CLPS list.

Masten hasn’t yet flown anything in space, but it’s been working on its lander technology for more than a decade in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Air Force Research Laboratory, among others. Back in 2009, Masten won more than a million dollars in the NASA-funded Lunar Lander Challenge.

NASA will serve as Masten’s “anchor customer” on the 2022 XL-1 mission to the moon, but more customers are being sought to add hundreds of pounds’ worth of payloads to the manifest.

CLPS payloads are meant to blaze a trail for crewed missions to the moon by as early as 2024, under the umbrella of NASA’s Artemis program.

“Under our Artemis program, we are going to the moon with all of America,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said today in a news release. “Commercial industry is critical to making our vision for lunar exploration a reality. The science and technology we are sending to the lunar surface ahead of our crewed missions will help us understand the lunar environment better than we ever have before.”

The CLPS award calls for Masten to provide end-to-end service for delivery of NASA’s scientific instruments, including payload integration, launch from Earth, landing on the lunar surface and at least 12 days of operation. Masten hasn’t yet said which launch provider it will select for the mission, but the likeliest candidates are SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin.

One of the payloads covered by the contract is a robotic arm known as SAMPLR (which stands for Sample Acquisition, Morphology Filtering and Probing of Lunar Regolith). The arm, provided by Maxar Technologies, is a flight spare from the Mars Exploration Rover project. It’s being modified to collect samples of lunar soil and demonstrate the use of a scoop to filter and isolate particles of different sizes.

Last year, Maxar selected Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, to provide the software that will train operators on Earth to control the arm during the mission.

The other payloads include: