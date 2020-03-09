Trending: Gates Foundation explores ways to boost COVID-19 detection, reportedly including at-home tests

Seattle-based WatchGuard to acquire endpoint protection provider Panda Security

by on

Seattle-based Watchguard Technologies announced Monday that it will acquire Panda Security, a 30-year-old Madrid-based company that sells endpoint protection software.

  • “In the short term, the acquisition of Panda Security makes best-in-class endpoint detection and response, threat hunting, endpoint AV, email security, patching, and data compliance and encryption accessible to our customer base through a trusted vendor and their IT solution provider of choice,” WatchGuard CEO Prakash Panjwani said in a statement.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q2.
  • Founded in 1996, Watchguard sells security products and services to small-and-medium-size businesses. The company was acquired in 2006 by Francisco Partners for $151 million. It has swooped up other companies such as Percipient Networks and Datablink in recent years.
