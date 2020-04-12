Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 12, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 12, 2020.

Another month? Computer modelers estimate how much longer coronavirus shutdowns should last The University of Washington epidemiologists who set up a widely watched model projecting the future course of the coronavirus outbreak have translated those projections into suggested time frames for loosening strict shelter-at-home orders across the country. … Read More

Univ. of Washington ramps up Abbott Labs’ ‘fantastic’ test for COVID-19 antibodies The University of Washington School of Medicine’s Virology Lab is reporting encouraging results from trial runs of a new test from Abbott Laboratories that detects the antibodies created by people who have had COVID-19, whether they knew they had it or not. … Read More