Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 12, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 12, 2020.
Most popular stories on GeekWire
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Another month? Computer modelers estimate how much longer coronavirus shutdowns should last
The University of Washington epidemiologists who set up a widely watched model projecting the future course of the coronavirus outbreak have translated those projections into suggested time frames for loosening strict shelter-at-home orders across the country.
Oh, baby, ‘LEGO Masters’ finale lands like a brick on outraged fans who dispute choice of winner
The suspense was building, along with the epic LEGO builds, on the finale of the FOX series "LEGO Masters" on Wednesday night.
As Washington state COVID cases keep falling, here’s the data driving the ongoing ‘stay home’ order
Washington state reported its lowest daily total of COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Wednesday.
First Amazon warehouse worker dies of COVID-19 as fulfillment center outbreaks mount
The first known COVID-19 death among Amazon's workforce occurred two weeks ago, the company said Tuesday.
Washington, Oregon and California to coordinate on plan to re-open economies and fight COVID-19
West Coast states unveiled a unified approach to lifting lockdown orders and combating COVID-19 on Monday.
Bill Gates calls Trump’s freeze on WHO funding ‘dangerous’ and tweet draws a viral response
Bill Gates joined the chorus of people expressing shock and disappointment in President Trump's announcement Tuesday that he would freeze U.S.
Face it, these mask-making efforts during the COVID-19 crisis reveal who we really are
It's impossible to mask our appreciation for the stories of people and companies across Seattle and the Pacific Northwest going out of their way to help in any way possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feel like visiting ‘just one friend’ during COVID-19 lockdown? UW illustrates damage it could cause
That desire you have to get together with just one friend, and break the social distancing barrier which has kept us all apart during the coronavirus outbreak, may seem like a simple and harmless act.
Univ. of Washington ramps up Abbott Labs’ ‘fantastic’ test for COVID-19 antibodies
The University of Washington School of Medicine's Virology Lab is reporting encouraging results from trial runs of a new test from Abbott Laboratories that detects the antibodies created by people who have had COVID-19, whether they knew they had it or not.
Scientists say social distancing may need to stretch into 2022, but more research on immunity is needed
Based on simulations of the coronavirus outbreak's future course, Harvard scientists say prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022 — but they stress that research into how long immunity to the virus lasts will be urgently needed to refine their projections.
