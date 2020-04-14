First Amazon warehouse worker dies of COVID-19 as fulfillment center outbreaks mount

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

The first known COVID-19 death among Amazon’s workforce occurred two weeks ago, the company said Tuesday.

An operations manager at a fulfillment center in Southern California died from the virus on March 31. Business Insider first reported the employee’s death and Amazon confirmed the news to GeekWire.

“We are saddened by the passing of a member of our management team in Hawthorne, California,” Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish said in a statement. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues.”

The employee traveled to Mexico from March 7-20 and began experiencing symptoms on March 26. He was hospitalized at that time. Amazon said he did not return to the warehouse after arriving in the U.S.

It is not clear when the employee contracted the virus but the Hawthorne facility where he worked is one of dozens of Amazon facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The growing cases among Amazon’s workforce have ignited criticism among labor activists and politicians. Three Amazon employees who publicly called for broader safety protections at fulfillment centers were fired in the past month.

Amazon says it has implemented more than 150 process changes to protect workers, including temperature screening at fulfillment centers and Whole Foods stores. The company raised its minimum wage by $2 per hour and expanded its sick leave policies.

Amazon is grappling with unprecedented demand from customers turning to the company for household goods, groceries, and other items. Amazon hired 100,000 new warehouse workers to keep up with the demand and plans to add an additional 75,000.