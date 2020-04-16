Oh, baby, ‘LEGO Masters’ finale lands like a brick on outraged fans who dispute choice of winner

The suspense was building, along with the epic LEGO builds, on the finale of the FOX series “LEGO Masters” on Wednesday night. Which of the three finalists was going to take home the big trophy, the big $100,000 check and the title of LEGO Master?

Spoiler alert! If you haven’t caught up yet to the last episode of this inaugural season of the reality TV series, you might want to stop reading here and go play with some LEGO.

After nine episodes in which teams of two battled brick by brick to outdo each other and create increasingly complicated builds, the finale came down to three teams: Sam and Jessica, Mark and Boone, and Tyler and Amy.

Billed as the “toughest challenge yet,” the teams weren’t given a theme, but rather were told they could build whatever they wanted as a way to showcase who they are and what skills they possess. They were given 24 hours to complete the assignment.

Tick tock tick, brick brick brick, insert jokes from host Will Arnett and banter with brick master judges Jamie and Amy. Cut to Mark and Boone, the bearded, plaid-shirt-wearing guys from Portland high fiving again. Show another clip of Sam and Jessica struggling to get along in the early episodes — “do you even understand LEGO?” And, yes, remind us yet again that Tyler and Amy are newlyweds and that a LEGO baby is on the way!

We could stare at these all night 😍 Congratulations to all of the teams tonight! Now go build something amazing! ✨ #LEGOMastersFOX pic.twitter.com/l8EbmlVQoW — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 16, 2020

The three builds definitely played to the strengths of all three teams.

Mark and Boone went architectural, building a massive “Artopia” that featured numerous scenes with Minifigures being extra creative.

Sam and Jessica played to their whimsy, building a big peacock getting one of its tail feathers plucked by a monkey.

And Tyler and Amy dipped into their fantasy bag of tricks, with a tower featuring a flapping griffin defending its nest — yup, more babies — against a giant green dragon.

To the trained LEGO eye, it looked like the champs and the runners up would fall into a predictable order, based in part on how the season had played out. Mark and Boone would win, Tyler and Amy and their unborn baby would be a close second and Sam and Jessica would finish third.

But the judges’ call felt more like a brick stuck to the bottom of a bare foot for many of those watching, and commenting about it afterward on Twitter.

Sam and Jessica and their peacock definitely finished third, but Tyler and Amy — who barely made it to the finale after being saved from elimination a week earlier in the Star Wars challenge — managed to best Mark and Boone (and their beards) for the title.

The flapping bird thing was technically sound, but this married duo was divorced from reality if they think “Treasure of the Griffin” was a better build than “Artopia.” Right?!

“If you’re watching this, go build something amazing,” Boone said at the end of the show, eliciting a tear from Mark and probably everyone else in Portland Timbers country and across LEGOland.

Check out some of the reaction:

Mark & Boone were robbed. Artopia screamed what LEGO is AND was interactive. #LEGOMASTERS — Just Daze. (@daze2o1) April 16, 2020

LEGO masters was good but hopefully next season there isn’t as much favoritism. Tyler and Amy should have gone last week, and Mark and Boone’s build was way better this week. Oh well. #LEGOMastersFOX — Connor but a bad drawing of fox (@cpringle34) April 16, 2020

So Mark and Boone got beat by a team that got last place last week and should have went home. Cool. #LegoMasters — Ryan H (@Rhoop24) April 16, 2020

mark and boone were ROBBED this competition is rigged #LegoMasters — Jesse “Steoff” Cobb (@jcobb005) April 16, 2020

Gonna tell my kids these were the original Lego masters. #legomasters #LEGOMastersFOX pic.twitter.com/BpQPvckFEL — Mary McMullen (@MaryKathryn1987) April 16, 2020

Oh look, Tyler and Amy won. Shocked. Shocked I say. Even though Mark and Boone out-built them all season. Mark and Boone were robbed. #legomasters — Ann Mountz (@JammingWithAnn) April 16, 2020

They should have repeated they had a baby coming a few more times. Maybe they would have upped it to $200k. 🙄 #legomasters — Jon Sosis (@FunnyJS) April 16, 2020

Tyler & Amy ONLY won @LEGOMastersFOX because she announced every 5 mins that she was pregnant #LegoMasters — cheyenne genberg (@CheyenneGenberg) April 16, 2020

There you have it.

Now try not to hum this in your head every time you get down on the floor and start messing with some LEGO: