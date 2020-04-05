Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 5, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of April 5, 2020.
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Seattle restaurant delivery complaint in ‘reply all’ email turns into $10K donation to food charity
A dreaded “reply all” on an email featuring hundreds of people is usually enough to leave you with an upset stomach. … Read More
Bill Gates says coronavirus will forever alter work, but face-to-face school is ‘totally irreplaceable’
Bill Gates’ 1995 book “The Road Ahead” forecast the way personal computing and the internet would change everything about life as we knew it. … Read More
Redfin lays off 7% of staff, furloughs hundreds of agents due to COVID-19 impact on housing demand
Redfin will cut 7% of its staff and furlough hundreds of agents due to decreased housing demand amid the COVID-19 crisis. … Read More
Google location data for Seattle shows decline in work, transit and retail trips — but not park visits
Seattle-area residents are taking Washington state’s social distancing mandate seriously. … Read More
Viral sensation: Seattle kid who built coronavirus website catches eye of a top Twitter tastemaker
Talk about going viral. Avi Schiffmann, the 17-year-old high school student from Mercer Island, Wash., just outside Seattle, started working on his coronavirus information website — ncov2019.live — in early January. … Read More
‘The heart of our city is quiet’: Video shot through and above downtown Seattle captures emptiness
As painful as it is to witness the empty streets and boarded up storefronts in downtown Seattle and throughout the city, it’s helpful to understand that that emptiness is what love looks like. … Read More
COVID-19 deaths still growing exponentially in U.S. hot spots, Seattle startup finds in new data analysis
Reflecting a sentiment being conveyed in some COVID-19 hotspots, Gov. … Read More
Bill Gates on FOX News: US can beat COVID-19 death projections with nationwide distancing and better testing
Bill Gates continued his media interviews this weekend, appearing on CBS This Morning and FOX News Sunday to talk about the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 70,000 worldwide and almost 10,000 in the U.S. … Read More
COVID-19 crisis sparks ‘inflection point’ for online grocery — and huge revenue for Amazon
More people are ordering groceries online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, leading to a permanent consumer purchasing shift — and a giant revenue boost for Amazon. … Read More
New York City schools ban Zoom due to security concerns and shift to Microsoft Teams
New York City’s Department of Education is banning the use of Zoom for online learning classes and is recommending Microsoft Teams instead, according to The Washington Post. … Read More
