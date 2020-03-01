Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 1, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 1, 2020.
High school student near Seattle builds website to serve as a leading place for coronavirus information
Along with his concern for the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Avi Schiffmann was concerned about the spread of misinformation. … Read More
Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus
An Amazon employee at the company’s Seattle headquarters has tested positive for the novel coronavirus spreading across the country, according to an internal email obtained by GeekWire. … Read More
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Follow @geekwire for updates. Send us a news tip. … Read More
Microsoft’s new coronavirus plan: Seattle-area employees to work from home for next 3 weeks
Microsoft is recommending that all of its Seattle-area employees who can do their jobs from home do so for the next three weeks, through March 25, in the latest effort to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. … Read More
Amazon changes coronavirus plan, tells Seattle area employees to work from home until March 31
Amazon is now asking all of its Seattle-area employees who can do their jobs from home to do so until the end of March amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the region. … Read More
Seattle traffic disappears as Amazon, Microsoft, others enforce remote work policies
The work-from-home guidance from Seattle’s largest employers in response to the coronavirus outbreak is already affecting the city’s normally treacherous morning traffic. … Read More
University of Washington coronavirus puzzle game aims to crowdsource a cure
The University of Washington is taking a novel approach to combat the spread of coronavirus around the world. … Read More
Facebook contractor in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus, company closes office
A Facebook contractor based in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed Wednesday. … Read More
Genetic analysis suggests coronavirus infections double every six days, spreading to hundreds
An evolutionary analysis based on the genome sequences of COVID-19 coronavirus samples taken from patients in the Seattle area suggests that the number of infections doubles roughly every six days, which translates into hundreds of infections over the course of the past six weeks. … Read More
Health officials advise people to work at home, postpone gatherings to slow spread of coronavirus
As the coronavirus epidemic widens, public health officials in Seattle-King County are recommending that people work at home if possible — and that large gatherings of people should be postponed if feasible. … Read More
