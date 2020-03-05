Amazon changes coronavirus plan, tells Seattle area employees to work from home until March 31

The latest about the impact of the novel coronavirus on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Amazon is now asking all of its Seattle-area employees who can do their jobs from home to do so until the end of March amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The Seattle-based tech giant sent an email to employees late Wednesday evening with the adjusted plan. The new work-from-home directive is based on guidance from King County health officials issued earlier Wednesday. Read the email, obtained by GeekWire, below:

Amazon on Tuesday confirmed that one of its employees based out of a building in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19. The employee went home sick on Feb. 25 and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Amazon employs more than 50,000 people in the Seattle region, most of whom are clustered at its headquarters in South Lake Union near downtown. The company also has a growing presence in Bellevue.

Fellow Seattle area tech giant Microsoft issued a similar guidance Wednesday, telling employees to work from home for the next three weeks.

Seattle has become a U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus. King County public health officials reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, including one additional death. That brings the total for King County to 31 confirmed cases, with nine deaths.

Last week, Amazon asked employees to defer “non-essential” travel in the U.S. and abroad. The company started restricting business travel to China, the epicenter of the epidemic, in late January.