Seattle traffic disappears as Amazon, Microsoft, others enforce remote work policies

The work-from-home guidance from Seattle’s largest employers in response to the coronavirus outbreak is already affecting the city’s normally treacherous morning traffic.

Amazon, Microsoft, and a flurry of other companies are asking employees who can work from home to do so throughout March as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the Seattle region.

On Thursday morning, Seattle’s main roadways were unusually clear.

The New York Times reported today how coronavirus could be “catastrophic” for small businesses in the U.S. as workers and customers stay home. It could also impact work for gig economy workers such as Uber drivers.

Follow this post for ongoing updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

