Seattle traffic disappears as Amazon, Microsoft, others enforce remote work policies

The work-from-home guidance from Seattle’s largest employers in response to the coronavirus outbreak is already affecting the city’s normally treacherous morning traffic.

Amazon, Microsoft, and a flurry of other companies are asking employees who can work from home to do so throughout March as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the Seattle region.

On Thursday morning, Seattle’s main roadways were unusually clear.

The morning commute in Seattle right now looks pretty awesome. The 520/I-90 bridges are *never* green in the morning, not even on weekends. pic.twitter.com/cyEBPek04y — Marcelo Calbucci (@calbucci) March 5, 2020

It's really weird seeing traffic flow SB like this at 7:55AM in Seattle. Again, this is not normal for a weekday AM commute. Significant diversion of commuters into downtown Seattle/SLU amid #coronavirusseattle. @KOMONews #KOMOTraffic pic.twitter.com/fQ959aYw55 — Paris Jackson ✨ (@parisjKOMO) March 5, 2020

I know we made fun of @NBCNews for calling Seattle a ghost town yesterday. Today, it is, at least on most of our freeways. 35 mins from Everett to Sea or Bellevue just doesn’t happen at 8a on a Thursday. Under 40 mins FedWay to Sea. — KIRO Radio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) March 5, 2020

The New York Times reported today how coronavirus could be “catastrophic” for small businesses in the U.S. as workers and customers stay home. It could also impact work for gig economy workers such as Uber drivers.

