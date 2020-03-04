Ex-AWS, Azure employees raise $3.3M for Seattle startup that helps companies save on cloud costs

Aran Khanna, Nikhil Khanna, and Daniel Christianto know a lot about the complexity of cloud computing, having worked for industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Now the entrepreneurs are using their knowledge and expertise to help other companies save money on cloud-related costs.

The three co-founders head up Reserved.AI, a Seattle startup that just raised $3.3 million to fuel growth. Amplify Partners and Pioneer Square Labs invested in the round.

Founded less than a year ago, Reserved.AI already has more than 20 customers who use its software to automate cost management of their AWS cloud spend. The startup says its clients average 35 percent savings.

“The Reserved.ai product uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to analyze a customer’s AWS usage patterns and match them to an optimal set of AWS purchasing options, designed to maximize savings and minimize risk,” said CEO Aran Khanna, a Harvard grad who spent 18 months at Amazon as an AWS engineer.

The startup’s dashboard provides users with 1-click suggestions to cut down on wasted spend. It also offers to buy back AWS reservation commitments — if companies no longer need machine hours they’ve already paid for, Reserved can pass those commitments to other customers, de-risking the reservation process.

Reserved will use the investment round to build support for other cloud platforms including Azure and Google Cloud. The company employs five people and expects to triple the size of its team with the funding.

Aran Khanna, a finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year at this month’s GeekWire Awards, previously co-founded a retail startup called Glia Intelligence with his younger brother Nikhil. Both graduated from Lakeside School in the Seattle region — the alma mater of Bill Gates.

Christianto, the company’s vice president of engineering, has experience working at AWS, Azure, and Apple, where he spent four years as part of the company’s iCloud team.

GeekWire previously wrote about Aran when his Facebook internship was rescinded after he exposed a flaw in the social media company’s Messenger app. Nikhil was featured in 2013 after he created a mobile game company as a teenager.