Google bars visitors in Seattle, allows employees to work remotely amid coronavirus outbreak

Inside the lobby of Google Cloud’s new building in Seattle. (GeekWire Photo / James Thorne)

Update: Google took a step beyond allowing employees to work from home Wednesday evening as the coronavirus outbreak continued to develop. Google is now asking all employees who can work remotely to do so.

Employees at Google’s Washington state offices were given the option to work from home this week amid a coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle region.

    • Google also asked employees not to bring external visitors into the company’s offices in Washington, though they remain open to employees who choose not to work remotely.
    • The tech giant is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area but has more than 4,500 employees in Seattle. There were 27 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state as of Wednesday morning and nine deaths.
    • Google’s new cloud computing outpost that opened in October is blocks from Amazon’s headquarters, where an employee who tested positive for the virus is based.
