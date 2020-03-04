Trending: Microsoft’s new coronavirus plan: Seattle-area employees to work from home for next 3 weeks

3 Seattle companies make CB Insights’ list of world’s most promising AI startups

(CB Insights Image)

CB Insights released its annual list of 100 most promising artificial intelligence startups in the world and three Seattle-area companies made the cut. They include:

  • Algorithmia: Founded in 2013, the Seattle startup accelerates AI adoption from months to days and hours, helping customers including Google, Vistaprint, the United Nations, and others. Algorithmia raised a $25 million Series B investment round last year and is ranked No. 101 on the GeekWire 200. The company is led by former Microsoft employee Diego Oppenheimer, a finalist for Startup CEO of the Year at this year’s GeekWire Awards.
  • Lexion: This spinout from the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) has come up with a way for in-house legal teams to get a handle on mountains of paper contracts with the help of AI. The company is led by Gaurav OberoiEmad Elwany, and James Baird. It raised a $4.2 million seed round last year led by Madrona Venture Group, with participation from Wilson Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati, a legal advisor to technology and life sciences companies. Madrona is also an investor in Algorithmia.
  • WellSaid Labs: Another spinout from AI2, WellSaid Labs is developing a stable of AI-powered voices customized for different context, and sounding so lifelike that you wouldn’t believe they’re robots. Led by co-founders Michael Petrochuk — a GeekWire Awards finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year — and CEO Matt Hocking, the company’s technology has a wide range of potential applications.
  • Methodology: The list was based on several factors including patent activity; business relations; investor profile; news sentiment analysis; proprietary Mosaic scores; market potential; competitive landscape; team strength; and tech novelty.
