Xplore forges partnerships for spacecraft propulsion system and in-space refueling

Seattle-based Xplore has selected two new technologies for propelling and refueling its Xcraft spacecraft as it makes its way to the moon and beyond.

Xplore is designing Xcraft to serve as a “space as a service” platform for payloads heading beyond Earth orbit, to the moon, Mars, Venus and other deep-space destinations. Founded by veteran investors Jeff and Lisa Rich, the company aims to have its first mission to the moon launched as early as next year.

The Xcraft design will incorporate features for Orbit Fab’s RAFTI in-space refueling system, Xplore said today in a news release. RAFTI, which stands for Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface, would make it possible for Xcraft to “fill ‘er up” from a network of refueling depots placed in various orbits.

In a separate announcement, Orbion Space Technology said it will deliver its Aurora propulsion system to Xplore. Orbion said its Hall-effect plasma propulsion system will be key to sending Xcraft probes to deep space.