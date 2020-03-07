SpaceX launches the last Dragon of its breed to space station and celebrates 50th booster landing

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket sent the company’s last first-generation Dragon cargo capsule on a resupply run to the International Space Station tonight, and then went on to notch a milestone of its own.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 11:50 p.m. ET (8:50 p.m. PT). The uncrewed Dragon is carrying about 4,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a European-built external platform and a space garden for growing veggies.

After launch, the first stage touched down on an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic, marking the 50th successful recovery of a Falcon rocket booster. The Dragon, which has flown twice before, is scheduled for a space station hookup on Monday.

This will be SpaceX’s 20th and final delivery for NASA under the terms of its first Commercial Resupply Services contract. Future uncrewed cargo missions will make use of SpaceX’s upgraded Crew Dragon capsule, also known as Dragon 2, in accordance with a second CRS contract award announced in 2016.