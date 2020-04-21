This week: ‘Pivoting During a Pandemic,’ with Redfin’s Glenn Kelman and Tokki’s Jane Park, a GeekWire member-exclusive virtual event

How can business and tech leaders navigate the economic fallout from COVID-19 and emerge stronger on the other side? One of the best ways to chart your own course is to learn from others who are doing it themselves, and our next GeekWire virtual event offers a great opportunity to do just that.

Join us on Thursday, April 23, for this GeekWire member-exclusive virtual event, “Pivoting During a Pandemic.” We’ll be joined by Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, who is leading the tech-powered real estate brokerage through a period of unprecedented economic turmoil; and Tokki CEO Jane Park, the former Julep CEO, who quickly pivoted her eco-friendly gift wrap startup to adjust to the realities of the pandemic shortly after launching earlier this year.

The event will take place on Zoom from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a special GeekWire member virtual happy hour to follow the panel discussion.

This is part of a larger series of virtual events from GeekWire. We’ll have coverage and highlights on GeekWire afterward, but live participation in this virtual event is exclusive to GeekWire members. A GeekWire membership is a great way to support independent journalism and receive access to exclusive events and perks.

Thanks for your support, and see you online this Thursday afternoon!