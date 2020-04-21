NOAA makes a pact with Vulcan to deepen collaboration on ocean science

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it has forged a new agreement with Vulcan Inc., the Seattle-based holding company created by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, to share data on ocean science and exploration.

The memorandum of understanding builds on an existing relationship between NOAA and Vulcan.

“The future of ocean science and exploration is partnerships,” retired Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator, said today in a news release. “NOAA is forging new collaborations, such as the one with Vulcan, to accelerate our mission to map, explore and characterize the ocean, which will help NOAA support the conservation, management and balanced use of America’s ocean and understand its key role in regulating our weather and climate.”

Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf said the agreement furthers his company’s mission, which includes developing new technologies for conservation and addressing environmental challenges relating to the world’s oceans. Vulcan’s projects include the Allen Coral Atlas, which uses satellite imagery and other data sets to monitor the health of coral reefs; and Skylight, which provides real-time intelligence about suspicious maritime activity.

“Lack of knowledge and not being able to monitor progress toward better ocean health is a fundamental shortcoming when trying to build a successful strategy,” Hilf said. “We see this knowledge gap as a call to action. Together with partners such as NOAA, we will help provide foundational data to inform the restoration and protection of our oceans.”

NOAA and Vulcan began working together in 2017 on a public-private project to deploy a large array of autonomous deep-ocean floats, expanding observations in an area of the western South Atlantic off the coast of Brazil. Vulcan’s philanthropic arm, which draws upon funding from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, committed $4 million to the multi-year Deep Argo project. Deployments were conducted from the R/V Petrel, Vulcan’s research vessel.

The 27-float array is now in operation and reporting back ocean temperature and salinity data all the way from the surface to the seafloor. The readings are made publicly available and used to gain a better understanding of how changes in the bottom half of the ocean influence long-term weather, climate and sea level rise.