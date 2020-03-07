Watch SpaceX launch the last Dragon of its breed to the International Space Station

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is due to send its last first-generation Dragon cargo capsule on a resupply run to the International Space Station tonight, and you can watch the launch online.
- SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is scheduled for liftoff at 11:50 p.m. ET (8:50 p.m. PT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The Dragon is carrying about 4,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a European-built external platform and a space garden for growing veggies.
- After launch, SpaceX aims to recover the first-stage booster, which was first used for a December launch. The Dragon, which has flown twice before, is scheduled for a space station hookup on Monday.
- This will be SpaceX’s 20th and final delivery for NASA under the terms of its first Commercial Resupply Services contract. Future uncrewed cargo missions will make use of SpaceX’s upgraded Crew Dragon capsule, also known as Dragon 2, in accordance with a second CRS contract award announced in 2016.
