Trending: Seattle restaurant delivery complaint in ‘reply all’ email turns into $10K donation to food charity

Spencer Rascoff departs Zillow Group board, 1 year after stepping down as CEO

by on

Former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

Former Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff resigned from the Seattle-based real estate company’s board on Tuesday. The move comes just over a year since Rascoff stepped down as Zillow’s CEO.

“Mr. Rascoff’s departure is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices,” Zillow said in an SEC filing.

Rascoff held positions at Zillow as CMO, CFO, and COO before becoming chief executive. During his 9-year tenure as CEO, Rascoff led Zillow through an IPO as the company grew from 200 to more than 4,000 employees. Annual revenue increased from $30 million to $1.3 billion while Zillow acquired 15 companies such as Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, Hotpads, and Naked Apartments. Rascoff joined the Zillow board in 2011. 

Since leaving Zillow last year, Rascoff has been busy investing in startups and helping lead dot.LA, a new media venture he co-founded in January.

Rich Barton, who co-founded Zillow in 2005 with Rascoff and Lloyd Frink, replaced Rascoff as CEO, a title he held during the company’s first five years.

The real estate market is taking a hit as demand dips due to the COVID-19 crisis. Barton outlined Zillow’s coronavirus playbook last month, noting that it will slash expenses by 25% this year, freeze hiring across the company, cut nearly all marketing spend, and suspend home-buying through its Zillow Offers business.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.