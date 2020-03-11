Seattle Public Schools closing for at least two weeks; district has said it won’t offer online learning

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Seattle Public Schools will close for at least two weeks starting Thursday, the latest in a series of dramatic measures intended to help stem the tide of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle region.

“Together, we are facing an unprecedented health crisis in our community. In our response to COVID-19, we must depend on the wisdom of our health experts and elected officials and lean on the resolve of our strong community,” the school district said in a message to families.

The message said “it is now time for the district to act swiftly,” citing Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision Wednesday to ban public gatherings of more than 250 people through at least the end of March.

(1/3) Starting Thursday, March 12, @SeaPubSchools and the Seattle School Board will close Seattle Public Schools for a minimum of 14 days as the CDC currently guides. This necessary action is an effective way to disrupt widespread infection. — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) March 11, 2020

The message does not address the issue of online learning, but the district, with more than 53,000 students, has said that it does not plan to offer online learning options during a closure, citing guidance from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), designed to ensure that all students have equal access to educational options.

“OSPI does not recommend an online distance learning model unless a district can ensure that all students will have equal access to learning,” the district’s COVID-19 update page says. “Seattle Public Schools is the largest district in our state with a diverse student population and many of our students do not have regular access to technology or the internet.”

The 23,000-student Northshore School District, north of Seattle, is already closed due to the outbreak and is offering online learning to its students.

In and county health officials have cautioned that school closures can have unintended consequences that counteract efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

For example, the King County Department of Health notes on its COVID-19 website, “When schools closed during the H1N1 influenza pandemic, we learned that many children still gathered in group settings and still had exposure to one another.”

In addition, the need for parents to take care of kids during school closures can reduce the number of healthcare workers on the job treating patients and addressing the crisis, said Patty Hayes, director of Seattle-King County Public Health, in a briefing to the Seattle City Council on Monday.

Combined with work-from-home policies instituted at many companies in the region, including tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, the school closure adds to what is starting to look like a shutdown of the city, leaving normally busy streets empty at peak hours of the day.

So weird: It’s lunch hour in South Lake Union and my street is empty. It’s usually bustling in this Amazon neighborhood @komonews #KOMONews #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/H4wZSfN0Fl — Tammy Mutasa (@TammyKOMO) March 11, 2020

Here’s the full text of the message from Seattle Public Schools.