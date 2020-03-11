How universities and schools are going online amid the COVID-19 outbreak — and the hurdles they face

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Key Takeaways

K-12 schools and universities are moving to online instruction to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Higher-ed is better positioned for the move as many colleges and universities have over the years been offering instruction online to complement existing courses or as distance learning.

Equity is one of the big considerations for online education, as some students don’t have access to computers or tablets, internet access, or a safe, supportive learning environment outside of school. The district serving Seattle announced that it won’t go to online learning given equity concerns.

As Americans struggle to control the spread of the coronavirus, Washington state, home to the first known U.S. infection and death due to COVID-19, has been in the forefront of taking the unprecedented step of closing schools and universities and moving to online instruction.

For the colleges and universities, which were already teaching some courses either partially or entirely online, basic technology infrastructure was in place when instructors were told to go digital.

But shifting K-12 education into the online realm is particularly difficult given kids’ unequal access to tech devices and internet connections, as well as the challenge of reimagining instruction and assignments in a remote setting, particularly for the youngest students. Seattle Public Schools sent an email to parents last night explaining that it would not be going to online learning regardless of school closures, citing concerns about equity.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

The state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) “does not recommend an online distance learning model unless a district can ensure that all students will have equal access to learning,” states the email. “Seattle Public Schools is the largest district in our state with a diverse student population and many of our students do not have regular access to technology or the internet.”

The district yesterday did announce that an adult staff member at Aki Kurose Middle School was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that it would close that school until further notice.

The Northshore School District, located north of Seattle, was the first local district to shift all of its instruction online for at least two weeks.

Globally, 16 countries have closed their schools nationwide, while an additional 16 — including the U.S. — have enforced localized closures, according to UNESCO. The United Nations organization recommends that educators implement digital learning to help prevent kids from falling behind academically, and the group has a list of education resources.

The University of Washington was the first large, public university in the U.S. to announce last week that it was moving to online-only instruction through at least the end of winter quarter, which concludes March 20. Multiple public community and technical colleges are following suit. The higher-ed institutions had some experience with digital platforms as they’ve been working for years to expand their reach and make instruction more convenient through recorded or live online lectures and remote learning.

“These are trends that have been in place for a long time,” said Eric Burns, CEO of Seattle-based Panopto, a company supporting digital lectures and meetings. “We’ve been in this space for over 13 years. It’s been a long slow build up. This is a trigger that causes organizations to hit the gas.”

The UW, which serves 46,000 students across three Puget Sound-area campuses, provides instructors with three main tools for online instruction:

Every course is assigned a site with Canvas , an education platform, and all of the students are enrolled automatically. The tool can be used for mass communications, asking questions, collecting assignments and posting group projects.

, an education platform, and all of the students are enrolled automatically. The tool can be used for mass communications, asking questions, collecting assignments and posting group projects. A week ago, the UW purchased Zoom Pro accounts for all lecturers to use for live instruction (previously instructors could use free Zoom accounts, which had limitations).

Pro accounts for all lecturers to use for live instruction (previously instructors could use free Zoom accounts, which had limitations). Instructors use Panopto to capture and share lectures online, including adding live polls and quizzes to the presentations.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, about 40% of UW courses had at least some element of online learning, said Beth Kalikoff, director of the UW’s Center for Teaching and Learning. “We’re not starting entirely from scratch, and I’m so glad,” she said.

It’s still a massive, disruptive shift to move online in a matter of days. It takes finesse to create the same impact with a lecture delivered in person versus online, and some subjects don’t smoothly translate to the format (think chemistry labs or fine arts subjects like dance and painting). There’s the matter of creating and proctoring quizzes and tests in a way that prevents cheating, educators said.

And technology access issues are a serious challenge in higher education as well, potentially putting lower income students and others who perhaps need more support at an academic disadvantage.

But for schools serving younger students, going digital is even less straightforward.

At the K-12 level, many schools and districts have closed briefly for deep cleaning. Numerous private elementary, middle and high schools in the Seattle area are turning to digital instruction, some planning to operate remotely into April and past the end of spring break. The state has a running list of closures.

Pre-coronavirus outbreak, “there is a big chunk of online learning in the state, but it’s still the exception to the rule,” said Rhett Nelson, director of the OSPI’s Alternative Learning Department.

Most schools follow a traditional, in-person approach to teaching, he said, with digital learning more common in rural districts. The online learning available tends to be courses produced by a third party, as opposed to instructors creating their own digital lessons.

As districts weigh the option of moving online, the state urges caution. Leaders are particularly concerned about whether schools can meet the needs of all students in a virtual classroom. Educators should consider whether all students have access to computers or tablets, sufficient internet access and a safe, stable home environment plus parental support for learning.

Our big push is the equity lens. It might be better to close your school and make up those days later.

“Our big push is the equity lens,” Nelson said. “It might be better to close your school and make up those days later,” than offering instruction that excludes some students, he said.

Public Health – Seattle & King County has so far recommended that in most cases schools should not close. The health agency notes that children are “not known to get seriously ill from COVID-19;” that closing schools could just shift the congregation of kids to other locations; and that families may need to turn to older childcare providers such as grandparents, who face more significant risk from the disease. Seattle opted to close one of its schools after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Closing schools can also eliminate free meal programs that many families rely on.

(1/2) Today, March 10, Public Health confirmed that an adult staff member at Aki Kurose MS has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Following our established procedures and Public Health recommendations, Aki Kurose Middle School will be closed tomorrow, March 11, until further notice. — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) March 10, 2020

Varsity Tutors, a digital, real-time tutoring platform with a Seattle office, is trying to figure out how it can support schools beyond its current teaching services. While the company’s focus is on individual instruction, last September it began piloting a free, test-prep course for college exams that serves bigger audiences.

“With the experience we had with the “Test Prep 4 All,” we feel uniquely suited to help if schools are closed for an extended period,” said Brian Galvin, chief academic officer for Varsity Tutors. “We feel an obligation.”

The company is considering hosting live, online instruction for high school-age students, but is moving slowly to make sure the content is useful to districts in different states, as well as taking basic classroom management issues into consideration.

“When it’s a 30-person class, with the principal’s office right down the hall, it’s easy to know what to do with the class clown,” Galvin said. Disruption in the digital realm requires a different strategy.

For educators taking their instruction live and online, Galvin had tips for successfully engaging with students:

Ask short-answer questions, which encourages easy engagement and creates a culture of participation; longer, open-ended answers create a hurdle to students raising a digital hand and can slow down a class

Use polls and emojis; these are tools that students are comfortable using in communication

Track and incentivize participation, perhaps by letting kids pick nicknames and publicly awarding virtual stars to students who engage

Online teaching takes practice and a rethinking of approaches but holds demonstrable promise, proponents said.

“You can recreate just about anything you do in-person online,” said the UW’s Kalikoff. The important thing is to stay focused on what you want the students to get out of a lecture or experience. “The question is, how do you keep those goals and just change the format?”