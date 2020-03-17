Trending: Seattle techies get the first shots in Kaiser Permanente’s coronavirus vaccine trial

Microsoft-owned GitHub to acquire JavaScript package manager Npm

GitHub announced Monday that it will acquire npm, a JavaScript package manager.

  • npm is a key part of the JavaScript ecosystem, home to more than 1.3 million packages with 75 billion downloads a month, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman said in a blog post.
  • GitHub will focus on investing more in npm’s infrastructure; improving the core experience; and engaging with the community.
  • “The amazing energy and creativity of millions of JavaScript developers is evident every day in the work that appears in npm,” Friedman wrote in a blog post. “We are honored to support that community in a new way. The future of npm and the JavaScript ecosystem is very bright.”
  • Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2018, signaling its focus on developers. GitHub has made several acquisitions since then, scooping up Semmle, Pull Panda, Dependabot, and Spectrum.
Comments

