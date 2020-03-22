Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 22, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 22, 2020.
Most popular stories on GeekWire
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Follow @geekwire for updates. Send us a news tip.
‘We should’ve done more’: Bill Gates says US was too slow on COVID-19, shutdown now unavoidable
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday morning that the U.S.
Univ. of Washington researchers predict 80,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. by July
If gaps in health care resources aren’t filled, more than 80,000 Americans will die over the next four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, epidemiologists at the University of Washington predict. … Read More
Bill Gates: Entire country needs to shut down for 6-10 weeks to effectively fight coronavirus
Bill Gates cautioned Thursday night that “there is no middle ground” in the fight against the novel coronavirus, calling for a coordinated effort to effectively shut down normal life across the United States to stop the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the long-term economic impact. … Read More
Washington governor issues ‘stay home, stay healthy’ order to slow spread of COVID-19
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all residents except essential workers to stay at home for at least two weeks, the strictest measure to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the state so far. … Read More
King County unveils new dashboard to track confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and trends
King County has unveiled a new dashboard for tracking coronavirus stats, including a chart for cases and deaths as well as trends by zip code, including individual communities in Seattle and other parts of the county. … Read More
Package safety: COVID-19 is ‘stable’ on cardboard for 24 hours, but risk of transmission is low
Should you be worried about transmitting COVID-19 from packages that arrive at your doorstep? … Read More
Mobility stats: Seattle lags SF and NYC in getting people to stay home in COVID-19 response
Seattle-area residents have significantly reduced their movement around the city as state and local officials have urged citizens to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19. … Read More
Amazon and Microsoft join White House team to unleash high-performance computing on COVID-19
Less than a week after the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy organized a consortium to focus the power of artificial intelligence on addressing the coronavirus outbreak, another tech team is joining the fight — this time, armed with supercomputers and the cloud. … Read More
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos pledges to help WHO flood the world with coronavirus test kits
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the World Health Organization’s director-general are trading ideas on how to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, using tools ranging from Amazon Web Services’ firepower in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to distribution channels for coronavirus test kits. … Read More
