Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 22, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 22, 2020.

Bill Gates: Entire country needs to shut down for 6-10 weeks to effectively fight coronavirus Bill Gates cautioned Thursday night that “there is no middle ground” in the fight against the novel coronavirus, calling for a coordinated effort to effectively shut down normal life across the United States to stop the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the long-term economic impact. … Read More

King County unveils new dashboard to track confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and trends King County has unveiled a new dashboard for tracking coronavirus stats, including a chart for cases and deaths as well as trends by zip code, including individual communities in Seattle and other parts of the county. … Read More

Amazon and Microsoft join White House team to unleash high-performance computing on COVID-19 Less than a week after the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy organized a consortium to focus the power of artificial intelligence on addressing the coronavirus outbreak, another tech team is joining the fight — this time, armed with supercomputers and the cloud. … Read More