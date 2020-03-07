GeekWire Podcast: Seattle struggles with coronavirus; Microsoft renews NFL deal

Here’s what we’re talking about this week on the GeekWire Podcast.

Seattle became ground zero in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak this week and tech firms were trying to adjust. Meetings and conferences were cancelled or moved online, and many firms told employees to work from home for the rest of the month. GeekWire was no exception: Our annual awards event has been postponed.

How will the virus impact Seattle’s tech scene in the short term and in the long run? Will it change the way many of us work? We discuss …

We inaugurate a new feature: Tweet of the Week! We have two this week and both are focused on … you guessed it … the coronavirus.

The Mariners are prepared, if it comes to that https://t.co/gJxE0s8zDA — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) March 4, 2020

And Microsoft renewed a big deal that has its Surface tablets retaining a key role at NFL games, with the new twist of its Teams collaboration tool being used by NFL teams.

With GeekWire’s Todd Bishop, John Cook and Monica Nickelsburg. Audio editing and production by Curt Milton. Music by Daniel L.K. Caldwell.