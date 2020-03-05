GeekWire Awards update: Event postponed until May 19

In light of recent recommendations from health officials in Washington state related to the coronavirus, the GeekWire Awards event — originally scheduled for March 26 at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture — has been postponed until May 19.

The health and safety of our guests, staff and vendors is paramount, and we’ve been closely monitoring the situation over the past few days. We will continue to track and report on this rapidly evolving situation, and you can read GeekWire’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.

For those who purchased tickets to the Awards, we will automatically transfer your ticket to the May 19 date. If you are unable to attend on May 19, please email us at events@geekwire.com and we will issue a refund.

We look forward to bringing the community together to celebrate the top innovators, entrepreneurs and business people in the Pacific Northwest.

As the situation evolves, we will follow recommended measures from officials at the King County and Washington State Health Departments.

The CDC’s standard recommendations for the general public to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19 are as follows:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Informational resources include:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus

Washington Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline 1-800-525-0127

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html

If you have any questions related to the GeekWire Awards or other events, please contact us at events@geekwire.com.