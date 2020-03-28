GeekWire Podcast: Coronavirus hits tech economy; life under lockdown; a poem for our new era

Here’s what we’re talking about this week on the GeekWire Podcast.

Seattle’s latest week under the cloud of the coronavirus began with Gov. Jay Inslee’s long-expected shelter-at-home announcement. It requires all but essential workers to stay at home and limits what everyone else can do outside of home.

We also take a look at how Seattle’s big tech firms are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Many are laying off staff and cutting expenses, while some, like Amazon, find their business is booming.

And we offer our own reading of the Walt Whitman poem that Gov. Inslee quoted when he announced the stay-at-home order.



Follow our live blog for up-to-date news: Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

More from the podcast: We take a deep dive into how Seattle tech firms are responding to the crisis, and how it might impact them in the future.

Governor Inslee read some lines from a poem by Walt Whitman, “Song of Myself, 33,” when he announced his stay-at-home order on Monday. We read a longer excerpt from the poem and discuss.

With GeekWire’s Todd Bishop, Taylor Soper and Monica Nickelsburg. Our podcast producer is Curt Milton. Our theme music is by Daniel L.K. Caldwell.