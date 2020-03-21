Internal memo: Jeff Bezos tells Amazon employees he’s ‘wholly focused’ on the COVID-19 crisis

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he has turned all of his attention to the impact of COVID-19, the tech giant’s response to the spread of the disease, and its role in finding solutions.

“My own time and thinking is now wholly focused on COVID-19 and on how Amazon can best play its role,” Bezos wrote in an internal memo to employees Saturday afternoon, made public by the company. “I want you to know Amazon will continue to do its part, and we won’t stop looking for new opportunities to help.”

Bezos added, “There is no instruction manual for how to feel at a time like this, and I know this causes stress for everyone. My list of worries right now — like yours I’m sure — is long: from my own children, parents, family, friends, to the safety of you, my colleagues, to those who are already very sick, and to the real harm that will be caused by the economic fallout across our communities.”

Under different circumstances, Bezos devoting all of his time and attention to a single subject would be a remarkable declaration. Apart from his day job building and running one of the world’s most influential companies, items on the billionaire’s to-do list include colonizing the moon.

“Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis, and I’m sad to tell you I predict things are going to get worse before they get better,” Bezos wrote.

Amazon’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak is under a microscope. Thousands of consumers are turning to Amazon.com for groceries and other essentials amid widespread orders to stay home as much as possible. The surge in demand is putting pressure on the company, which said it will hire an additional 100,000 warehouse workers to keep up.

“We hope people who’ve been laid off will come work with us until they’re able to go back to the jobs they had,” Bezos wrote.

Meanwhile, politicians and activists are scrutinizing the treatment of warehouse employees, as several of those workers have tested positive for the virus around the world.

Four legislators sent a letter to Bezos on Friday outlining their concern for the safety of employees who help pack and ship customer orders. The letter cited news reports in which Amazon employees said warehouses don’t have adequate sanitation supplies or social distancing practices. Amazon called the claims in the letter “simply unfounded,” detailing increased safety measures and other steps it’s taking to protect its workers.

Amazon has expanded its paid time off policy or employees who contract COVID-19 and is providing cash grants equal to about two weeks pay to workers who aren’t eligible for PTO. It has also boosted hourly pay and overtime pay for employees in its fulfillment network. Earlier this month, Amazon said it will donate $25 million to help its network of independent delivery drivers, Amazon Flex workers, and seasonal employees deal with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is also temporarily covering rent for companies that lease space in its buildings and providing grants to small businesses in its Seattle neighborhood.

Continue reading for Bezos’ email to employees in full: