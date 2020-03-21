GeekWire Podcast: Bill Gates on COVID-19, gig workers in peril, and more on the coronavirus crisis

Here’s what we’re talking about this week on the GeekWire Podcast.

It was another tumultuous week in Seattle, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, with restaurants and bars ordered closed, gatherings of more than 50 people banned, and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to climb. We recap the week’s news, check in with gig economy workers, and hear what Bill Gates has to say.

Among the week’s events: A worker at a tech company in Seattle became the first person injected with a possible COVID-19 vaccine; Amazon says it wants to hire 100,000 workers to deal with demand, the city and state brace for a possible shelter-in-place order, and much more.



Follow our live blog for up-to-date news: Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

More from the podcast: It’s a tough time to be a worker in the gig economy. We interviewed gig workers who expressed fear, desperation and uncertainty.

And don’t believe that story about Bill Gates trying to woo Tom Brady to play in Tampa. But do believe what Gates has been saying for years about preparing for a pandemic.

With GeekWire’s Todd Bishop, Taylor Soper and Monica Nickelsburg. Our podcast producer is Curt Milton. Our theme music is by Daniel L.K. Caldwell.